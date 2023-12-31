Should you wager on Logan Thomas scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thomas will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has collected 467 yards on 51 receptions with four TDs, averaging 33.4 yards per game.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 3 1 7 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 5 36 1

Rep Logan Thomas with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.