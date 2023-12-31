Should you bet on Mason Rudolph finding his way into the end zone in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Mason Rudolph score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Rudolph has collected 4 rushing yards (2 per game) on two attempts.

In two games, Rudolph has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Mason Rudolph Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Colts 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 17 27 290 2 0 2 4 0

