The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Najee Harris score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Harris' team-high 801 rushing yards (53.4 per game) have come on 202 carries, with five touchdowns.

Harris also has 24 catches for 149 yards (9.9 ypg).

Harris has rushed for a TD in five games.

Najee Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Cardinals 16 63 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Patriots 12 29 0 3 19 0 Week 15 @Colts 12 33 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 19 78 1 0 0 0

Rep Najee Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.