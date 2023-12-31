When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Pat Freiermuth find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Freiermuth has 243 yards receiving on 27 catches (41 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 27 yards per game.

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Pat Freiermuth Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 18 0 Week 15 @Colts 4 3 16 0

