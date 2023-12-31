The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) ahead of their matchup with the New York Islanders (17-9-9) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body Casey Cizikas C Questionable Illness Scott Mayfield D Out Upper Body Semyon Varlamov G Questionable Undisclosed

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 102 total goals (three per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

New York concedes 3.2 goals per game (113 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

With a goal differential of -5, they are 20th in the league.

Penguins vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-120) Islanders (+100) 6

