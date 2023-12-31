The New York Islanders (17-9-9) will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins square off against the Islanders.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info

Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders Penguins 7-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 91 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 34 16 24 40 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 34 20 16 36 28 30 60.7% Evgeni Malkin 34 14 17 31 36 30 50.7% Kris Letang 34 3 20 23 22 14 - Erik Karlsson 34 6 17 23 33 23 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 113 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Islanders' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players