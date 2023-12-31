How to Watch the Penguins vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (17-9-9) will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins square off against the Islanders.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info
Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|Penguins
|7-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 91 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|34
|16
|24
|40
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|34
|20
|16
|36
|28
|30
|60.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|34
|14
|17
|31
|36
|30
|50.7%
|Kris Letang
|34
|3
|20
|23
|22
|14
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|34
|6
|17
|23
|33
|23
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 113 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Islanders' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|34
|10
|26
|36
|43
|42
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|35
|7
|28
|35
|31
|17
|-
|Bo Horvat
|34
|14
|21
|35
|18
|13
|48.5%
|Brock Nelson
|35
|15
|14
|29
|15
|17
|48.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|35
|9
|12
|21
|17
|6
|36.4%
