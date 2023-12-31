The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they play the New York Islanders (17-9-9) on Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.

The Penguins have put up a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (eight power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.5%) while allowing 28 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's game.

Penguins vs. Islanders Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-120)

Penguins (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have finished 3-4-7 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 17-13-4.

In the nine games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).

Looking at the five times this season the Penguins ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 19 games (15-2-2, 32 points).

In the three games when Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-0-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 11-7-2 (24 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 6th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 26th 13.89% Power Play % 23.47% 10th 10th 82.57% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 30th

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

