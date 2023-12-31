When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET), Jake Guentzel and Mathew Barzal will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Pittsburgh, Guentzel has 40 points in 34 games (16 goals, 24 assists).

Sidney Crosby is another key contributor for Pittsburgh, with 36 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists.

Evgeni Malkin has 31 points for Pittsburgh, via 14 goals and 17 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 5-2-2. He has given up 26 goals (2.64 goals against average) and racked up 288 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal has recorded 10 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 9.8%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 36 total points (1.0 per game).

New York's Noah Dobson has posted 35 total points (1.0 per game), with seven goals and 28 assists.

This season, New York's Bo Horvat has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) this season.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 6-4-2 record this season, with a .918 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). In 13 games, he has 381 saves, and has given up 34 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Penguins vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 6th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 26th 13.89% Power Play % 23.47% 10th 10th 82.57% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 30th

