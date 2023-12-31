Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 17?
With the Washington Commanders playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Commanders vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has 264 yards on 44 carries (16.5 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- Howell has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|256
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|28
|44
|300
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|12
|23
|127
|0
|1
|4
|21
|2
|Week 15
|@Rams
|11
|26
|102
|1
|1
|3
|22
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|6
|22
|56
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|17
|28
|169
|1
|2
|1
|-1
|0
