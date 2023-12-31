Check out best bets for when the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) play at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Seahawks vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Seahawks taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (3.8 points). Lean towards taking the Steelers.

The Seahawks have a 68.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Seahawks have won 85.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-1).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter, Seattle has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Steelers have won five of the nine games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) The Seahawks have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Steelers have covered the spread eight times this year (8-7-0).

Pittsburgh has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) These two teams average a combined 38.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the total of 40.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the point total for this game.

Six of the Seahawks' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Five of the Steelers' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 14.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 59.5 7 18 1

Mason Rudolph Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 146.5 2 2 0

