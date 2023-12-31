The Pittsburgh Steelers' (8-7) injury report heading into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) currently includes four players on it. The matchup begins at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 31 from Lumen Field.

The Steelers' last game was a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Seahawks knocked off the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in their most recent game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Out Elandon Roberts LB Pectoral Out Trenton Thompson DB Neck Out

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Questionable D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Out Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Dre'Mont Jones DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Frank Clark DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE Knee Out Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Out Tre Brown CB Heel Full Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out D.K. Metcalf WR Back Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Damien Lewis OG Neck Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jake Bobo WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jason Peters OT Foot Out

Steelers vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Steelers Season Insights

With 294.4 total yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 21st, giving up 348.2 total yards per game.

The Steelers' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, compiling 17.1 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank seventh with 19.4 points allowed per contest.

The Steelers rank 27th in the NFL with 184.2 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 21st with 230.7 passing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

With 110.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 20th, allowing 117.5 rushing yards per contest.

At +10, the Steelers have the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)

Seahawks (-4) Moneyline: Seahawks (-200), Steelers (+165)

Seahawks (-200), Steelers (+165) Total: 41 points

