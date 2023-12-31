The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Steelers Insights

This year the Steelers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks allow (23.5).

The Steelers rack up 64.2 fewer yards per game (294.4) than the Seahawks give up per contest (358.6).

Pittsburgh rushes for 110.2 yards per game, 19.4 fewer than the 129.6 Seattle allows per contest.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Seahawks have forced turnovers (19).

Steelers Away Performance

The Steelers score 15.3 points per game in road games (1.8 less than their overall average), and give up 19.7 in road games (0.3 more than overall).

The Steelers rack up 290.7 yards per game in road games (3.7 less than their overall average), and concede 336.7 in road games (11.5 less than overall).

Pittsburgh racks up 173.3 passing yards per game away from home (10.9 less than its overall average), and concedes 231 away from home (0.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Steelers rack up 117.3 rushing yards per game and concede 105.7. That's more than they gain overall (110.2), and less than they allow (117.5).

The Steelers convert 36.9% of third downs in away games (1.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 37.3% in away games (2.5% lower than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis L 30-13 NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati W 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

