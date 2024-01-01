On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Toronto Raptors (12-20) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSOH.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are being outscored by 1.3 points per game with a -43 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 115 per outing (17th in the league).

The Cavaliers have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 112 points per game (24th in league) and conceding 112 (eighth in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 225.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 227 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Toronto has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Cleveland is 17-15-0 ATS this year.

Cavaliers and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2200 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

