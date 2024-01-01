Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (12-20) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-1.5
|224.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 18 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 224.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have come away with six wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Raptors vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Raptors vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|18
|56.2%
|113.7
|225.7
|115.0
|227
|225.1
|Cavaliers
|18
|56.2%
|112.0
|225.7
|112.0
|227
|223.6
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Cavaliers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results on the road (10-5-0) than at home (7-10-0).
- The Cavaliers score an average of 112.0 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 115.0 the Raptors give up.
- Cleveland is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 115.0 points.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|17-15
|8-6
|16-16
|Raptors
|15-17
|7-8
|17-15
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Raptors
|112.0
|113.7
|24
|18
|8-3
|10-4
|8-3
|9-5
|112.0
|115.0
|8
|17
|11-7
|9-2
|14-4
|7-4
