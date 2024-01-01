The Toronto Raptors (12-20) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) on January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.

The Cavaliers put up only three fewer points per game (112) than the Raptors give up (115).

When it scores more than 115 points, Cleveland is 8-3.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Cavaliers are scoring more points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (111.4). But they are also conceding more at home (113.7) than on the road (110.1).

In 2023-24 Cleveland is giving up 3.6 more points per game at home (113.7) than away (110.1).

This season the Cavaliers are averaging more assists at home (27.5 per game) than away (24.9).

