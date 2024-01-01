At Scotiabank Arena on Monday, January 1, Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) hit the road to square off against Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors (12-20). The tip is at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Donovan Mitchell vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1039.8 1419.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.2 44.4 Fantasy Rank 15 13

Donovan Mitchell vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 28.0 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers put up 112 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 112 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.

Cleveland wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It collects 44.1 rebounds per game, 14th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.7.

The Cavaliers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.4 per game (19th in league) and force 13.8 (eighth in NBA).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Barnes' numbers for the season are 21.0 points, 5.8 assists and 9.4 boards per contest.

The Raptors' -43 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.7 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 115 per contest (17th in the league).

Toronto ranks seventh in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 43.3 its opponents average.

The Raptors make 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (12.9).

Toronto and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raps commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13 (17th in NBA play).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game 3.4 -1.8 Usage Percentage 31.4% 24.9% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 14.7% Assist Pct 25.7% 24.7%

