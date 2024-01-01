The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9), who have +120 odds, on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in ,

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 15-11 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 24 games this season, with eight upset wins (33.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of the time).

Seattle is 7-9 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.3 3.7 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.7 3.8 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 3-7-0 6 2.8 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 2.8 1.8 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.3 3.7 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.7 3.8 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 3-7-0 6 2.8 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 2.8 1.8 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

