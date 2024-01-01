The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will oppose the Wisconsin Badgers. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

LSU has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1.

Wisconsin is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Badgers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.