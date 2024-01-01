Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl Semifinal Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, January 1
Based on our computer projection model, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take down the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams come together at Rose Bowl on Monday, January 1, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Michigan vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Michigan (-1.5)
|Over (45.5)
|Michigan 28, Alabama 20
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Predictions This Week
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Georgia vs Florida State
Michigan Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- The Wolverines have seven wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 1.5 points or more, Michigan are 7-5 against the spread.
- The Wolverines have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.
- The average total for Michigan games this season has been 47.7, 2.2 points higher than the total for this game.
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Crimson Tide have a 48.8% chance to win.
- The Crimson Tide are 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Alabama is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
- The average point total for Alabama this season is 5.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wolverines vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan
|36.7
|9.5
|35.7
|9.6
|26
|0
|Alabama
|35.1
|18.4
|38.6
|18.6
|31.8
|17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.