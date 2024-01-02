Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to wager on Malkin's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

In Malkin's 35 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Malkin has a point in 21 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points eight times.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 15 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 4 31 Points 6 14 Goals 2 17 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.