The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Guentzel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake Guentzel vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 20:44 on the ice per game.

In Guentzel's 35 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 27 of 35 games this year, Guentzel has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 20 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Guentzel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 4 40 Points 6 16 Goals 2 24 Assists 4

