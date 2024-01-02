Will Jeff Carter light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter has scored in three of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:23 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

