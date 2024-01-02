The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang included, will play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Letang in that upcoming Penguins-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang's plus-minus this season, in 24:42 per game on the ice, is +11.

Letang has a goal in three games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Letang has a point in 15 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

Letang has an assist in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Letang's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Letang Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 4 23 Points 1 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

