Should you bet on Lars Eller to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in five of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Eller averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 14:41 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.