Monroe County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Monroe County, West Virginia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.