The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, January 2, with the Penguins having won three straight, and the Capitals on a four-game losing run.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/13/2023 Capitals Penguins 4-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Penguins' 105 total goals (three per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Penguins are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 35 16 24 40 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 35 20 16 36 28 33 60.6% Evgeni Malkin 35 14 17 31 36 31 51% Erik Karlsson 35 6 17 23 35 23 - Kris Letang 35 3 20 23 23 14 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (95 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players