Jake Guentzel and Dylan Strome are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals square off at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 40 points in 35 games (16 goals and 24 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3 at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 1 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has totaled 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 1 0 1 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals and added 17 assists through 35 games for Pittsburgh.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 1 2 3 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Strome has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 34 games for Washington, good for 21 points.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with seven goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.