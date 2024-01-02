Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Capitals on January 2, 2024
Jake Guentzel and Dylan Strome are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals square off at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 40 points in 35 games (16 goals and 24 assists).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|9
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby has totaled 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Senators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals and added 17 assists through 35 games for Pittsburgh.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Senators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Strome has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 34 games for Washington, good for 21 points.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with seven goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
