For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sidney Crosby a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

Crosby has scored in 15 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken five shots and scored two goals.

Crosby has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 22:04 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 22:06 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:06 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 3-1

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

