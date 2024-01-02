The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby among them, face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Crosby in that upcoming Penguins-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Crosby has a goal in 15 games this year out of 35 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Crosby has a point in 26 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points seven times.

In 16 of 35 games this season, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crosby's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 4 36 Points 4 20 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

