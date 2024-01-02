Will Valtteri Puustinen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 2?
Can we anticipate Valtteri Puustinen scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Puustinen stats and insights
- Puustinen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
