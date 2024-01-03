Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) play the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-9.5
|239.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of 33 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 239.5 points.
- Cleveland has an average point total of 224.7 in its outings this year, 14.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|7
|21.2%
|112.3
|229
|112.4
|238.6
|223.7
|Wizards
|19
|59.4%
|116.7
|229
|126.2
|238.6
|240.1
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread in home games (7-10-0) than it does in road games (10-6-0).
- The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 126.2 the Wizards give up.
- Cleveland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 126.2 points.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|17-16
|1-1
|17-16
|Wizards
|16-16
|6-7
|19-13
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|112.3
|116.7
|24
|10
|3-0
|13-9
|3-0
|5-17
|112.4
|126.2
|10
|30
|13-7
|5-1
|15-5
|3-3
