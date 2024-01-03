The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) play the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -9.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 33 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 239.5 points.

Cleveland has an average point total of 224.7 in its outings this year, 14.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 7 21.2% 112.3 229 112.4 238.6 223.7 Wizards 19 59.4% 116.7 229 126.2 238.6 240.1

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread in home games (7-10-0) than it does in road games (10-6-0).

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 126.2 the Wizards give up.

Cleveland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 126.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 17-16 1-1 17-16 Wizards 16-16 6-7 19-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Point Insights

Cavaliers Wizards 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-9 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-17 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 126.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 13-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 15-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.