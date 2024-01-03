As they ready for a game against the Washington Wizards (6-26), the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers enter this contest following a 124-121 loss to the Raptors on Monday. Caris LeVert scored a team-leading 31 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Danilo Gallinari: Questionable (Back)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT

