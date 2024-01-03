Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Wizards on January 3, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|7.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 27.9 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (30.5).
- He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
- Mitchell has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- Max Strus is putting up 13.8 points per game this season, 1.7 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Strus' assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
- He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
- Wednesday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 19.5 points, 5.1 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 3.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Allen's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- The 23.1 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Kuzma has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- Tyus Jones has racked up 12.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
- Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
