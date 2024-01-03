Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 27.9 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (30.5).

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Mitchell has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Max Strus is putting up 13.8 points per game this season, 1.7 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Strus' assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 19.5 points, 5.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 3.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Allen's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 23.1 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Kuzma has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Tyus Jones has racked up 12.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

