Dean Wade and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 124-121 loss to the Raptors (his last game) Wade produced two points.

In this piece we'll examine Wade's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dean Wade Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.5 8.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.4 Assists -- 0.8 1.1 PRA -- 11.1 14.5 PR -- 10.3 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Dean Wade Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Wade has made 1.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 3.4% of his team's total makes.

Wade is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Wade's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Conceding 126.2 points per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league on defense.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 49.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 30.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Dean Wade vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/6/2023 26 0 4 1 0 0 0 10/23/2022 21 12 3 2 2 1 0

