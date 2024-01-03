Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mitchell totaled 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in his previous game, which ended in a 124-121 loss against the Raptors.

We're going to examine Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.9 28.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 5.9 Assists 7.5 5.7 6.3 PRA -- 39.3 40.5 PR -- 33.6 34.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.3



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Mitchell has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.9 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 126.2 points per contest.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 49.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, allowing 30.3 per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 26 20 6 1 0 0 1 2/6/2023 28 21 6 5 3 0 1 10/23/2022 45 37 5 4 5 1 3

