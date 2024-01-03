Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards and Donovan Mitchell will battle when the Wizards (6-26) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 3 starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Kyle Kuzma
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1089.7
|1154.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|45.4
|36.1
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|37
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Mitchell puts up 27.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- The Cavaliers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) and giving up 112.4 (11th in the NBA).
- Cleveland grabs 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) while conceding 42.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.
- The Cavaliers hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.
- Cleveland forces 13.7 turnovers per game (10th in the league) while committing 13.3 (18th in NBA action).
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.1 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Wizards have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 116.7 points per game, 10th in league, while giving up 126.2 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -303 scoring differential.
- Washington loses the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It records 39.5 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.7.
- The Wizards make 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.1 on average.
- Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.4 (20th in NBA).
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Kyle Kuzma
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.6
|-8.5
|Usage Percentage
|31.4%
|31.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.3%
|55.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.6%
|10.6%
|Assist Pct
|25.8%
|22.0%
