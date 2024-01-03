Mercer County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Mercer County, West Virginia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wyoming East High School at Princeton Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.