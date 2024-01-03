Randolph County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Randolph County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.