How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego State Stats Insights
- This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- San Diego State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 263rd.
- The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).
- San Diego State has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.7% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
- Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.
- Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 71.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
- San Diego State is draining 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
- At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 77-57
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 71-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|Nevada
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
