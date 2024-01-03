Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sun Belt squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Southern Miss Eagles taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Miss Eagles at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
