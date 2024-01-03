The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 65.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 53.8 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Cincinnati is 8-2 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats allow (60.8).

West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.9 points.

The Mountaineers are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)

18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50) Jordan Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Lauren Fields: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78) Kyah Watson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule