The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 65.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 53.8 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
  • Cincinnati is 8-2 when it scores more than 53.8 points.
  • West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats allow (60.8).
  • West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.9 points.
  • The Mountaineers are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (38.2%).
  • The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Leaders

  • JJ Quinerly: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
  • Jordan Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Lauren Fields: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)
  • Kyah Watson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Wright State W 77-72 WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Kansas W 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Cincinnati - WVU Coliseum
1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.