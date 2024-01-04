The Pittsburgh Penguins, Bryan Rust among them, face the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Rust's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 14:54 on the ice per game.

In eight of 23 games this year Rust has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rust has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rust has an assist in seven of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rust's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 23 Games 3 20 Points 4 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

