Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Drew O'Connor score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- In four of 36 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
- O'Connor's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
