Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Karlsson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|26:06
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|27:22
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:21
|Home
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
