Erik Karlsson will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Erik Karlsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 24:34 on the ice per game.

In five of 36 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 36 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in 14 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 2 24 Points 0 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

