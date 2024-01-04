Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malkin stats and insights
- In 12 of 36 games this season, Malkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- On the power play, Malkin has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- Malkin's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.