Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Guentzel find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guentzel stats and insights
- In 13 of 36 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- On the power play, Guentzel has accumulated three goals and six assists.
- Guentzel averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|23:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|20:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|19:04
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.