The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will face the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Guentzel intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 20:48 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 36 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 28 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points 10 times.

Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 42 Points 2 17 Goals 1 25 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.