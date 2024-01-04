Jake Guentzel Game Preview: Penguins vs. Bruins - January 4
The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will face the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Guentzel intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Jake Guentzel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Guentzel Season Stats Insights
- In 36 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 20:48 on the ice per game.
- In 13 of 36 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Guentzel has a point in 28 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points 10 times.
- Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he hits the over.
- There is a 51.2% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Guentzel Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|36
|Games
|3
|42
|Points
|2
|17
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|1
