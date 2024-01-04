Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Does a wager on Letang intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kris Letang vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In three of 36 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Letang has a point in 15 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

Letang has an assist in 13 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Letang going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 23 Points 0 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

