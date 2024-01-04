Thursday's game at Cam Henderson Center has the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (7-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-64 win, as our model heavily favors Marshall.

The Thundering Herd enter this matchup following an 87-72 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Marshall vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, South Alabama 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

The Thundering Herd's best win of the season came against the Florida Gators, a top 50 team (No. 42), according to our computer rankings. The Thundering Herd captured the 91-88 home win on December 2.

Marshall has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Thundering Herd are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 42) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 107) on November 12

87-72 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 136) on December 30

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 275) on December 17

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 283) on December 15

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Breanna Campbell: 14.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

14.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG% Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game (scoring 85.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball) and have a +142 scoring differential overall.

